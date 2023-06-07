A dedicated friend, colleague and former PANORAMA employee, DOUGLAS CUMMING

PANORAMA was not published yesterday as a mark of respect to our former colleague Douglas Cumming who passed away unexpectedly. He had worked in multiple roles for this newspaper for over forty years.

Douglas was a warm and friendly person who was always eager to help anyone in need. He was a genuinely good person and a deeply religious man who practiced his beliefs on a day to day basis.He retired from PANORAMA in 2019, having devoted his working life to the production of this newspaper, working closely with our late editor Joe Garcia. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.Our most sincere condolences to his wife Rosi, his children and his family. May he Rest in Peace.

