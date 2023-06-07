Chief Minister welcomes new Mayor

I must begin today by thanking outgoing Mayor Christian Santos, GMD for taking the role in June 2021 and making the City Hall a place where everyone has felt welcome and at home.

Christian took on the role with an enthusiasm and energy that has defined everything he has been involved in, professionally and in his passion for the performing arts.

Under the “We Are One” campaign, Christian has represented every single Gibraltarian of every religion or none, of every sexual orientation, of every ethnicity and has done it with the love which he has shown us all that he has for his Gibraltar.

