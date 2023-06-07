Ms Carmen Gomez reflects on her Investiture as Gibraltar’s Mayor

An interview with Lorraine Baldachino Had the privilege of sitting down with Ms Carmen Gomez, who shared her thoughts and inspirations as she now embarks on this new chapter in her life. In this interview, she shares her thoughts on the unexpected appointment, her vision to the community and the role she envisions during her tenure as Mayor.

Carmen had you ever envisioned yourself being offered the position of Mayor before it became a reality?

The answer is No. It had never crossed my mind. It`s one of those things that you think happens to other people but not to oneself.

Reflecting on your appointment, is there anything you would have wanted to be different?

