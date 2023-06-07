Carmen Gomez is new Mayor

In a short ceremony at a packed Mayor’s Parlour in the City Hall yesterday, Ms Carmen Gomez officially became Mayor of Gibraltar and Mr Nicky Guerrero Deputy Mayor. OFFICE The ceremony was presided over by the Chief Minister who thanked the outgoing Mayor Christian Santos for his contribution over the last two years. He then formally placed the Deputy Mayor medallion on Nicky Guerrero and the Mayoral chain on Carmen Gomez, who was already fully attired in the robes of office.

Ms Gomez spoke of the honour she felt at having been asked to represent Gibraltar in this way, something that she looked forward to doing. In front of some thirty seated personal guests, which included friends and relatives from Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, Carmen Gomez pledged to do her utmost in her new role. In the short list of friends and relatives whom she would have liked to have seen present, but who are no longer with us, she referred to former broadcaster Christine Dobinson and our late editor Joe Garcia. Ms Gomez has been a long-standing columnist in PANORAMA.

We wish her every success.

07-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR