Carmen Gomez is new Mayor
HONOUR
Ms Gomez spoke of the honour she felt at having been asked to represent Gibraltar in this way, something that she looked forward to doing. In front of some thirty seated personal guests, which included friends and relatives from Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, Carmen Gomez pledged to do her utmost in her new role. In the short list of friends and relatives whom she would have liked to have seen present, but who are no longer with us, she referred to former broadcaster Christine Dobinson and our late editor Joe Garcia. Ms Gomez has been a long-standing columnist in PANORAMA.
We wish her every success.
07-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- PICARDO ASKED ABOUT “PERSONAL PROBLEMS” AS GBC TURN DIRECT DEMOCRACY INTO ‘SALVAME DE LUXE’
- Spanish pensions, presence and airport could scupper new treaty
- Gibraltar’s Tourism Industry
- UK remains “steadfast” in support of Gibraltar
- Carmen Gomez is new Mayor
- Ms Carmen Gomez reflects on her Investiture as Gibraltar’s Mayor
- Chief Minister welcomes new Mayor
- A dedicated friend, colleague and former PANORAMA employee, DOUGLAS CUMMING