Spanish pensions, presence and airport could scupper new treaty

Spanish demands on pensions and the visible presence of their officers in Gibraltar airport and port could scupper the treaty negotiations. The tough position on such matters taken by the Gibraltar government has, according to the Spanish press, meant that it has not been possible to conclude a treaty as yet.

CONFLICTING

The Chief Minister would probably say that a treaty could have been concluded in ten seconds if Gibraltar gave Spain everything it wanted. This is clearly not a realistic proposition so what has ensued for many months is a negotiation where two sides try to agree the conflicting positions they have arrived at coming to the centre from very different angles.

08-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR