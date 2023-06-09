Why five year cleaning contracts are disastrous for the tax payer

 Friday, June 9, 2023 - 10:21
In my opinion by F.Oliva

This column previously addressed quality of life issues that transcend ideological and partisan divides in our community, a key area where the common good is best served by a non-party political approach, none more so than street cleanliness. 


The incoming Government should urgently review contracts with Britannia cleaning company. Five year arrangements have proven to be totally ineffective and not good use of tax payers money.

