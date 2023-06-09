Ambulance saga shows Spain has learnt nothing

Fifty four years ago yesterday, Spain closed its land border with Gibraltar. This was the ultimate act of inhumanity by a military dictator in Madrid who mistakenly believed that such pressure would lead the people of Gibraltar to surrender their sovereignty. There is an important lesson for successive Spanish governments to learn from this.
POUNDS
Yet the news that Gibraltar has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on ambulances to transfer patients to and from Spain shows the degree of the opportunity that Madrid has missed to win over the hearts and minds of the Gibraltarians.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
09-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR