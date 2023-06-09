Tension mounts as team prepare for Special Olympics World Summer Games

With just days to go before the World Summer Games kick off in Berlin, Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) are making last minute preparations for the challenges that lie ahead. 27 athletes will be traveling from the Rock next Monday to Munich where they will spend a few days acclimatizing in the towns of Oberhaching and Taufkirchen before moving on to Berlin on the 15th June, for the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium on the 17th June.

The team will be representing Gibraltar in 8 sports, including cycling for the first time, and have been hard in training for several months now. They will be accompanied by their coaches and numerous family members who are making the trip in support of the team. The Games, which are billed as the World's largest inclusive sporting event, will involve around 7,000 athletes from 190 nations, who will be participating in 26 different sports.

An application to construct the new Gibraltar College building, alongside residential and office units behind the Cross of Sacrifice site and above the existing Devil's Tower Road car park has been filed with the Town Planner.The development proposed consists of eight storeys at the high end, to five storeys at the lower, and would comprise of the college of higher education, offices, a ground floor café, a new level of parking and four floors of residential units that would feature a pool and other rooftop amenities. The highest point of the development will be 39.8m, the lowest, 21.5m.

