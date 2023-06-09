Application for new college, residential and office units behind Cross of Sacrifice monument filed

An application to construct the new Gibraltar College building, alongside residential and office units behind the Cross of Sacrifice site and above the existing Devil’s Tower Road car park has been filed with the Town Planner.

The development proposed consists of eight storeys at the high end, to five storeys at the lower, and would comprise of the college of higher education, offices, a ground floor café, a new level of parking and four floors of residential units that would feature a pool and other rooftop amenities. The highest point of the development will be 39.8m, the lowest, 21.5m.

