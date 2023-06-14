Spain must not obstruct UK military use of Gibraltar

The arrival and departure of HMS Triumph a few days ago saw the usual chorus of complaints from environmentalist groups in the Campo Area. Their views, while genuinely held in certain cases, is nonetheless the product of years of stirring up the issue on the part of Spanish politicians, both at local and state level, who should certainty know better.

NUCLEAR

It is not as if the Spanish do not receive nuclear powered warships in their own territory. They do. In the joint Naval Station with the US at Rota, for example, less than two hours away from Gibraltar. The rationale for objecting to submarines calling at Gibraltar would appear to be nothing short of pure self-interest. The hope in Madrid is that by chipping away at the important military functions of Gibraltar, they will undermine the UK presence and sovereignty as well.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR