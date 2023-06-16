A greater awareness on Gibraltar needed

This past weekend I had the huge pleasure of attending the Freedom of the City Parade by the Royal Artillery. I spoke to them later at an event held by me at the City Hall, and learned that for some of them, it was their first visit to Gibraltar.

I know it’s typical to say; when you are invited somewhere, or taken part in some event or other; that you love being there and it features amongst your favourites. However the address given by, Lieutenant General Sir Andrew Gregory, the Master Gunner, gave an impassioned one, where he spoke of the Great Siege of Gibraltar which lasted three years and seven months and was the longest in British military history, and the destruction of the Spanish floating batteries by the Royal Artillery on September 13th 1782.

