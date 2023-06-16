Penalty Notices for Disorder are now in force

The Minister with responsibility for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, yesterday commenced the Act providing for Penalty Notices for Disorder.

This will allow for the Royal Gibraltar Police to implement this scheme which will offer operational officers a quick and effective alternative disposal option for dealing with low-level, anti-social and nuisance offending, deliver a swift and simple method of deterrence, reduce the amount of time that police officers spend completing paperwork and attending court, while simultaneously reducing the burden on the courts and increase the amount of time that police officers spend on the street and dealing with more serious crime.