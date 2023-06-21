GIBRALTAR MUST TAP INTO GIANT SOLAR FARM

Electricity produced by solar panels in Morocco may end up heating homes in the United Kingdom. This could come about through a giant renewable power farm which uses the sun in the Sahara desert. The narrow channel of the Strait which separates Gibraltar from Morocco creates the possibility that the Rock could possibly link up to the solar network via undersea cable as well.
Gibraltar has always been self-sufficient in electricity terms. We operate like an island. This has never made sense from an economic perspective. The reasoning behind the policy is purely and simply political. Many still remember the days when, in June 1969, General Franco closed the land border between Gibraltar and Spain.
