CUSP works collaboratively with Government to address toilet vandalism issue at Westside School

CUSP is a Gibraltar education pressure group that is member led. We regularly poll our members on issues relating to education in Gibraltar, and also gather information on topics via our Facebook group. We meet with the Minister for Education and the Director of Education on a regular basis to discuss these topics.

We are a constructive group, and always suggest potential solutions to any issues or problems, having consulted with our members.An on-going issue has been the state of the toilets in Westside school. The toilets are often out of action thanks to vandalism of the cubicle doors, the toilet roll dispensers, and the toilets themselves. We are told toilets are rendered unusable by toilet paper being stuffed down them, blocking them.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR