The MOD have apologised for inconvenience caused to passengers in regard to airfield difficulties experienced on Thursday. An MOD spokesperson said: “We are aware of a delay to an aircraft departing RAF Gibraltar on 29 Jun 23.

This was due to a range of operational factors affecting staff timetables on the day, with amendments necessary to ensure safety. Whilst the delay of flights is of course regrettable, RAF Gibraltar will always prioritise the safety of all airport users. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

