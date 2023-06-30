Budget surplus reflects improved public finances
The disclosure by Chief Minister Picardo to the Chamber of Commerce of a projected surplus of some £2.5 million during this financial year 2023/24 is a remarkable success story. Gibraltar emerged from the darkest days of the pandemic with a deficit of £150 million, then reduced to £50 million and this had been projected at £15 million for 2022/23. That negative position will apparently now be overturned during this financial year when the Rock is expected to return to the sunny days of a budget surplus. Mr Picardo recalled how his Government aimed to restore financial stability, after the pandemic ravaged the global and local economy. It now appears to be mission accomplished.
