DEVELOPERS MUST GET THE GREEN MESSAGE

The recent Aspire conference organised by the Ministry for the Environment has drawn attention to the construction and building trade in Gibraltar and may serve to embarrass sectors of the industry to clean up their act.

TARGETS

There are legally binding targets now which stipulate that Gibraltar must become carbon neutral by 2045. Simply put, carbon neutrality is the balance between emitting carbon into the atmosphere and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. So net zero carbon means that no carbon has been emitted by a particular business, entity or country. Any emissions can be offset in a number of different ways. It is the unbalanced emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that warms the planet like a greenhouse and is responsible for climate change.

