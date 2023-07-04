New National Theatre plans filed with Town Planner

The full planning application to partly demolish and refurbish the existing John Mackintosh Hall to allow for the construction of Gibraltar’s new National Theatre has been filed with the Town Planning Department this week.

The outline plans for the new theatre were unanimously approved by the Development and Planning Commission in February 2022, which stated that the open courtyard which currently exists in the building was considered an essential part of the current design, therefore it was decided that it would be retained. The new mass of the auditorium extends westwards to create a new façade facing Line Wall Road and also creates an internal façade into the courtyard.

