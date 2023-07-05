Orca incidents risk loss of life

The odd behaviour exhibited by a pod of orcas around the Strait of Gibraltar is now making the headlines in news media all over the world. There are now reported incidents of aggressive behavior towards sailing yachts almost on a daily basis.

It is surprising that there have been no public warnings issued to mariners in Gibraltar setting out what they are supposed to do if faced with this situation. The prospect of a pod of orcas, also known as killer whales, ramming a small yacht is not an attractive one - particularly for those on board. Reports of this activity so far are all broadly similar. The whales engage in the area of the Strait when they target the large yacht rudder which extends under the sea. They then either ram or bite the rudder until they have disabled the sailing boat and it comes to a halt. The whale action ceases when the yacht stops moving.

