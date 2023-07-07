CLEARANCE OPERATIONS FOR OS35

New photos taken on Thursday show the progress that is being made in respect of clearance operations for OS 35.

Earlier this week, the Captain of the Port has confirmed the operation to raise both sections of the OS 35 wreck out of the water was successfully completed on Monday, with subsequent surveys of the seabed beginning on Tuesday to ensure that the wreck site of the OS 35 is completely cleare. Once these are fully concluded, the operation will draw to a close.

07-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR