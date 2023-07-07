The time has come the walrus said to talk of many things

We read how, although the New Year`s Eve agreement set sovereignty to one side, Spain has now reintroduced it. Did anyone really expect Spain to keep to what they had agreed upon? Is there anyone out there who has been surprised by this outcome? I suspect not, at least no Gibraltarian, that`s for sure.

You can say what you like; that they are a modern society and as such will play by the rules with other modern societies; that they are a serious people and as such will honour their commitments. None of this would be true. This is what always happens with Spain, but frustratingly the UK either does not understand it, or does not want to recognize it. The Spanish government of whatever affiliation does not and never has, honoured agreements.

07-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR