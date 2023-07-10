What else can somebody do?

What I have learnt so far and what I perceive at present, no doubt due to my many meetings held with the public, is that Gibraltar has become a melting pot of well-meaning Associations, Trusts and Groups, apart from the many already there before, who year after year have given and continue to give of their services to our community.

It is quite revealing how many people on a volunteer basis; and here I am going to use a word I don`t generally care for; have `empowered` themselves, to go out there and reach out to those who need help, be that financial or otherwise. I have to admit that when my sister and I badly needed help of any kind with our elderly parents, there was nothing much out there to speak of; if anything at all. There was no, and here comes a key word “Respite” at hand, for those looking after their own at home.

