Azopardi critical of Government spending plans

In his budget speech, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said that the surplus projection is built on “hopeless fiction – that it does not stand up to scrutiny and is constructed on a simple manipulation of figures and an under-projection of estimates in areas where the Government must know the projections are unrealistic.
Mr Azopardi said that the surplus for 2024 is built on a deeply massaged set of figures that will likely lead to a year in which they will not deliver what they promise in many key areas.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
12-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR