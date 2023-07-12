PICARDO HAILS RETURN OF FINANCIAL STABILITY

The GSLP/Liberal Government has kept Gibraltar safe and the public cannot trust anyone else to take over. There is no alternative. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo ended his budget address yesterday on that powerful note.

Mr Picardo delivered an upbeat and enthusiastic State of the Nation address to the Gibraltar Parliament, during which he visibly broke down when making a reference to his family. The theme centered on the successful restoration of financial stability after the economic havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Picardo’s speech marked the opening of a week-long budget debate on the economy and much more in the Gibraltar Parliament. He set out how the objective of the Government to restore financial stability had now been met, with the deficit of the last few years now evolving into a surplus.

