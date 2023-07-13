Babies born knowing numbers

 Thursday, July 13, 2023 - 11:08
Babies born knowing numbers

In my Opinion - by CATHERINE NUZA

Gibraltarian babies are born with an Innate Number Sense. Plato said that newborn babies could do maths and he was right.
Scientists believe we’re born with a sense of numbers which is a part of our brain that unconsciously can solve basic math problems.

This sense automatically keeps trach of numbers and has been debated for a long time now. Mathematicians, philosophers and scientists debated about the number sense being preinstalled or if it’s learned over time.

13-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR