 Thursday, July 13, 2023 - 11:14
Presentation of The Royal Navy White Ensign to Stephen Balban

The President of the 4x4 Club, which supports the Special Olympics in Gibraltar through activities and annual donations, recently asked Warrant Officer Brian Morris whether we could give a Royal Navy flag to Stephen Balban as a multiple medallist in the Special Olympics and a keen flag collector. 


Stephen has been participating in the Special Olympics for some years; during the 2017 World Games in Austria, he was a member of the hockey squad and earned a medal with the team.
He competed with the swimming team at the 2019 World Games in Malta and won the Gold Medal.

