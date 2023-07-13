GHA Appoints Kevin McGee as New Director General

The GHA is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr Kevin McGee OBE as its new Director General with effect from 1 October 2023. Following an extensive recruitment process that involved detailed consultation with internal and external stakeholders, Mr McGee emerged as the ideal candidate to continue the transformation of the GHA and lead it into the future.
With over 35 years of experience in healthcare, including two decades at Executive level and 13 years as Chief Executive, Mr McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.
