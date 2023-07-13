Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce responds to 2023 Budget speech, stresses the need for controlled spending and support for private sector
The Chamber is heartened by the increased forecast in GDP to 7.5 per cent per annum for the year 2022-23. This is a return to the annual growth trend seen over the last 15 years or so.
On one level Gibraltar is blessed to have virtually zero unemployment and to have achieved record levels of registered jobs so soon after the ravages of the COVID pandemic.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce responds to 2023 Budget speech, stresses the need for controlled spending and support for private sector
- GHA Appoints Kevin McGee as New Director General
- Presentation of The Royal Navy White Ensign to Stephen Balban
- Babies born knowing numbers
- PICARDO HAILS RETURN OF FINANCIAL STABILITY
- Azopardi critical of Government spending plans
- EU treaty: let us finish what we started says Garcia
- Budget 2023 - Strong economic performance demonstrates that financial support is affordable