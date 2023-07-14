THE REMARKABLE JOURNEY OF ALMA BELLE - AN EXTRAORDINARY 8 YEAR OLD PUZZLE WIZ

On Tuesday 11th July 2023 The Panorama conducted an interview with a very extraordinary 8 year old called Alma Belle. She is recognised as a ‘Puzzle Wiz’ due to her extremely high aptitude when it comes to puzzle solving under time constraints. Particularly surprising is her ability to compete with and against puzzlers that are much older than her.
She has solved over 148 puzzles of varying sizes in her lifetime, even the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdowns didn’t stop her enhancing her puzzle solving skills. Alma’s parents Raanan and Maya detailed her exceptional ability as beginning from the age of 6 months when she built her first wooden pieced puzzle.
14-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR