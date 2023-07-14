Will ours be an acceptance of the facts and of having to bend with the wind

It`s quite extraordinary; for the use of a better word; how Spanish writers have the ease of calling other people names, which if they took a good long look at themselves in the mirror, they would realize that they are the ones to whom their derogatory words belong.

I say this because one of the many Spanish writers who all seem to be members of the same anti-Gibraltar club, one of whom, Enrique Maiquez , quotes another Spanish colleague, Carrascal; who is definitely an arch enemy of ours; saying that `Picardo,` not the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, or even Sr Picardo, `does not shut up even underwater.`

