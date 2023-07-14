GDP Chief of Police’s Commendation to the GDP Dog Team

Chief Of Police Commendation for Dog Section Chief Superintendent Rob Allen, presented a Chief of Police Recommendation to the GDP Dog Section on Friday 7 July 2023.
The commendation was for their commitment and dedication to duty., Providing an exemplary level of service, in developing and professionalising the GDP Dog Section to the highest of standards where after a recent external inspection has been recognised as one of the top five K9 units, out of approximately 70, within Defence.
