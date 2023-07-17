There is no going back to square one for us

“We have a promise, a commitment, for the British government saying they are ready to guarantee that they will go along with the clarification we have requested.” that they could tweak article 184 to make it clear that future relations between the EU and Gibraltar “will be negotiated with the UK, with Spain’s prior consent.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR