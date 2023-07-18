‘Nothing we do will have any impact’, Bossano bursts climate change propaganda bubble

The 2023 Budget Session left numerous, rather less obvious nuggets of valuable information of the type that a seasoned news bloodhound can take great pleasure in digging out of the mound of inane rhetoric.

One of the most unexpected declarations was uttered by Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano, who stated that “nothing that we do in Gibraltar will have any impact on climate change.” This was so politically incorrect that it swam against the furious tide of the dogmatic narrative espoused by the media and progressive establishment.

