GOVERNMENT IS ONLY OPTION TO KEEP GIBRALTAR SAFE SAYS PICARDO

It further made no sense to them for the Opposition to make this call for unity when they had spent the previous seven years criticising everything that the Government had done.That was the thrust of the argument put forward by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as he rounded up the budget debate in Parliament yesterday. He had hinted at “fireworks” during his budget right of reply and he was not wrong. Mr Picardo set out to dismantle every single argument put forward by Opposition Members over the past seven days and he obviously did not disappoint his supporters. Both Mr Elliott Philips and Ms Marlene Hassan Nahon were not present in the chamber, although Mr Picardo informed MPs that the latter had sent her apologies in advance.

19-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR