Youth Centre Members visit Brighton

There they visited attractions such as the Worlds’ Oldest Aquarium, the Brighton Piers’ Fairground and Arcade, the i360 Lookout Tower, as well as a visit to the Van Gogh Alive exhibition at the Brighton Dome, amongst other places.The Youth Centre would like to extend their gratitude to all the local businesses for their donations and to the members of the community for their overwhelming support.A special mention goes to the Kusuma Trust for the generous donation towards the trip.The Gibraltar Youth Club remains committed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for young individuals to enjoy.

