A GSLP election victory will resolve GSD ‘civil war’ for long term political benefit of the Rock

Gibraltar is immersed in one of the most interesting periods in recent modern history, beyond the still unresolved matter of the EU-UK treaty, and the huge implications for our economy that hinge o

n its outcome. The general election later this year will determine not just a direction of travel for the next four years, but conceivably lay foundations for a profound development of our democratic political system, to broaden the ideological spectrum and bring us into line with the rest of the western world.I concur fully with the Chief Minister’s analysis in his Budget reply, that the next election for the GSD is not about government, but about its own soul searching process, about the quest for its lost political identity.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR