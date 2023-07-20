Gibraltar must remain a proud part of Island Games family

There were some wonderful performances from some of our competitors in certain disciplines and unfortunate heartbreak in others. One thing is clear and this is that everyone pulled out all the stops and Team Gibraltar have learnt considerably from the experience.TALLYThe overall 2023 medal tally of 16 was less than the number achieved during the previous Games held on the Rock in 2019, which was 29.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR