Orca encounters raise concern in the Strait

The Strait of Gibraltar has become a battleground in recent times as a group of orcas, or killer whales, have been attacking vessels in what a recent study has suggested has been carried out deliberately as younger orcas are imitating the lead of adult ones.

There has been almost terrifying accounts of orcas’ actions towards boats, which has led to three of them being sunk.And there has been a further 250 vessels have been damaged to varying levels in previous confrontations between orca and boat.Orcas are well known to be a more social breed of mammal who travel in a group or pods as their behaviour is more technically known as.

