HER WORSHIP HOSTS GIBRALTAR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM

In the presence of the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento and Special Olympics National Director Ms Annie Risso MBE, the athletes and their coaches were congratulated by Her Worship for their hard work and fantastic results.Her Worship said: “Not only is this a personal achievement for each and every one of you, whatever your place in your respective sport, with medals and personal bests, but you have placed Gibraltar on the map. This reception in your honour is a special thank you from me and all the people of Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR