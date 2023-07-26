Opening of new operating theatre at St Bernard’s Hospital

by MEGAN STRINGER St Bernard Hospital’s fifth operating theatre was opened on Wednesday by the Minister for Health, Albert Isola. Also present was the Director General of the GHA, Patrick Geoghegan.

The new theatre is said to be dedicated to trauma and emergency procedures so that other theatres can operate more efficiently without interruption, which in turn helps the GHA continue to increase planned surgical procedures and reduce waiting times.

