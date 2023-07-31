Many environmental factors to do with Autism, associated with a highly advanced society

Parenting a child with ASD must be a stressful and challenging experience. There is a growing awareness of autism spectrum disorder; and it is a fact that more children are being diagnosed with autism than ever before.

There are a number of factors which include air pollution, low birth weight, stress, which may also be behind the increase in diagnosis, and includes such things as the survival of very premature babies, having older parents, especially older fathers. Other research points to exposure to environmental toxins, like pesticides and/or antidepressant medications during pregnancy, and maternal obesity. I suppose as the research into causes continues, the suspected list of environmental causes is growing.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

31-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR