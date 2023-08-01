Arts and Crafts Happy Crafting Summer Workshop

By Joseph Garcia Jnr STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE The Panorama attended the Arts and Crafts centre and interviewed Teresa Moore for updates regarding the running of her Happy Crafting Summer Workshop as part of the Summer Sports Programme.

Ms. Moore began by stating that she had come to Gibraltar ‘thirteen years ago for what was going to be a few months’ and it turns out she has been operating arts and crafts classes ever since. It began with ‘one class’ and has now expanded to ‘classes everyday’ with even a ‘waiting list’ for some classes. She operates these classes during the school holiday programmes and also after school during the school year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR