How can we face our fear of death?

When you’re a child death seems so strange that your developing mind just can’t quite grasp its implications can it? As an adult you might be facing fears of death and wondering how to overcome them and live in the moment.

Death like life is just part of the life-cycle of every plant, insect, mammal, human and creature on the face of the planet. Its one thing that science hasn’t managed to cheat yet and we have most likely had someone we love pass away.It’s so final and the repressions of death in families can at times feel debilitating for those left behind to mourn the loss.

03-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR