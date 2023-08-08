UK-Gibraltar trade continues to grow

Trade between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar has increased further by 5.3% and now stands at £6.7 billion, in the four quarters to the end of March 2023. This means that Gibraltar now ranks as the UK’s 41st largest trading partner, accounting for 0.4% of total UK trade during that period. It is worth noting that there are 195 sovereign countries in the world, and that this number increases further if other territories are included.