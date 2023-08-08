UK-Gibraltar trade continues to grow

Trade between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar has increased further by 5.3% and now stands at £6.7 billion, in the four quarters to the end of March 2023. This means that Gibraltar now ranks as the UK’s 41st largest trading partner, accounting for 0.4% of total UK trade during that period. It is worth noting that there are 195 sovereign countries in the world, and that this number increases further if other territories are included.
INCREASE
The United Kingdom’s exports to Gibraltar accounted for £4.6 billion, which represents an increase of 4.8% or £213 million. Gibraltar, in turn, exported £2 billion worth in goods and services to the UK, which is an increase of 6.5% or a growth of £123 million over the previous period. This ranks Gibraltar in position 29 of the UK’s export partners
