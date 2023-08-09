“Record turnout and new facilities in Gibraltar’s Summer Cricket Programme, says Kabir Mirpuri”

by JOSEPH GARCIA Jnr STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE The Panorama went to the Europa Point Sports Complex to catch up with the operation of this year’s Summer Sports Programme for cricket and spoke to Development Chairman of the GCB and Coach Kabir Mirpuri.

Firstly he reflected upon what has been a ‘very good turnout’ in this year’s programme, adding that he has ‘constantly been gaining numbers’ to the point that this year’s numbers have surpassed that of 2022.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR