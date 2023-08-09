GIBRALTAR FIFTH IN THE WORLD FOR BROADBAND SPEED

Gibraltar has the fifth fastest mean broadband internet speed in the world, according to a detailed survey of 220 nations conducted by cable.co.uk.

This will be good news to the service providers and the many users of this technology which has now become an essential part of life all over the planet.

GLOBAL

The global broadband league table was derived from some 1.3 billion speed tests taken in the twelve months ending on 30 June 2023. Those tests covered 220 countries.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR