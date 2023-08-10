New Covid Variant ‘Eris’ likely to be in Gibraltar

Although it may have seemed like Covid-19 had said its goodbyes, with life feeling like it is back to what it once was pre-pandemic, the virus is still around and cases are rising locally, though only slightly.

A new variant, called ‘Eris’ has been discovered, and is said to be as fast-spreading as Omicron, as it is a descendant of the latter, although it does not appear to cause significant illness. It was first classified as a variant in the UK at the end of July, and currently accounts for one in ten Covid cases there.Getting a positive Covid test now might seem like no big deal to some people, as there is now no need to self-isolate, but health officials are urging those with Covid to be careful, and take care if they do receive a positive test.Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health told PANORAMA that as they are only testing a small amount of individuals now, they do have underreporting and under testing of positive cases.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR