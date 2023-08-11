Return of Charity Cardboard Boat Race

This month sees the return of the RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race taking place in Ocean Village. A fun event that many enjoy participating in each year, it is set to go ahead on Saturday, August 19th 2023.

Organised by the Gibraltar branch of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB), participants have to ensure their boat is made primarily out of cardboard – hence the name.Darren Olivero, one of the organisers of the event explained to Panorama that the aim of the Cardboard Boat Race is to raise funds for charity.

