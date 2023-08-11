Rock military role heightened as “Global Hub”

Gibraltar is a key part of wider UK defence strategy going forward and its role as a “Global Hub” will see renewed investment to support next-generation capabilities. The relevance of the Rock and of other such Hubs, which was set out in the latest Defence Command Paper, confirms the continued importance of the military facilities here to the United Kingdom.
This hardly comes as a surprise given the strategic location of Gibraltar which has existed since time immemorial. However, it is welcome to see the wider picture of British defence interests all over the world and the position of Gibraltar as a vital part of that jigsaw.
