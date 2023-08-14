In political limbo and in an anxious state of affairs

When people get together for a coffee in town, they may have great conversations about the news around the world, and how for those of us born in the fifties or late forties, it appears that the world is fast advancing into a type of mayhem never before encountered.

There are those who ask themselves how our children will cope with such a future, when doom and gloom is the stuff of today`s rhetoric. Naturally there is no getting away from the fact that in the late forties and 1950`s, our youth was spent in much more carefree days, even though we had `Nothing` of what there is today.

